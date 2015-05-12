American Airlines to begin merging reservations platforms this summer

May 12 American Airlines said on Tuesday it will
begin uniting its reservations platform with US Airways' as
early as July, setting a three-month timeframe for a data
migration process other merged carriers have struggled with.
Parent American Airlines Group Inc, formed by the
two airlines' 2013 merger, said that as early as July it will
transfer about 10 percent of reservations booked on US Airways
to American's existing reservations platform. The move will set
in motion a transfer of the remaining US Airways reservations to
American over some 90 days, the company said.
Travelers who seek to book on the US Airways website in the
fall, after the 90 days are up, will be redirected to American's
existing site, aa.com. Customers already ticketed on US Airways
for July and beyond will receive an email with a new,
American-only flight code.
For the airline, the transfer means extensive training for
9,000 US Airways airport employees and another 2,000
reservations agents to make sure they are comfortable with the
new platform. It also means dealing with technical glitches
should they arise, which could lead to flight delays and jammed
phone lines.
Maya Leibman, American's chief information officer, told
reporters that the potentially "hairy process" is "one of the
most visible integration activities that an airline does in the
course of the merger."
She said the company has curbed risk by limiting "the number
of big changes that will happen at the same time on the same
day."
American already joined its frequent flyer program with US
Airways' earlier this spring.
By contrast competitor United Continental Holdings Inc
flipped the switch on both reservations and frequent
flyer systems in a single day, which led to customer service
delays.
The shift will mean that US Airways reservations will move
to American's system, run by Sabre Corp from a
Hewlett-Packard Co-run platform.
The timeline fits within the company's earlier pledge to
complete the migration this year.
To finish integrating the two airlines, American must reach
joint collective bargaining agreements with several more work
groups and combine technical systems related to flight movement
and dispatch.
