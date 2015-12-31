American Airlines merges operations of unit U.S. Airways

Dec 31 American Airlines Group Inc said
its unit U.S. Airways Group merged with the company, as part of
efforts to integrate operations of the businesses following a
merger in 2013.
American Airlines Group, the owner of American Airlines,
said U.S. Airways Group and its airline U.S. Airways ceased to
exist as a separate entity effective Dec. 30, 2015.
The companies have already been using a single booking
system and operating as a single brand since October. (reut.rs/1RbhlRz)
The change is merely an administrative step and does not
affect the company's employees or customers, American Airlines
spokesman Matt Miller told Reuters.
"With US Airways merged into American Airlines and U.S.
Airways Group merged into American Airlines Group, all of their
obligations (including debts and liabilities) become the
obligations of American Airlines and American Airlines Group,
respectively," Miller said.
American's shares were down about 2 percent at $42.00 in
morning trading on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)