American Airlines lowers plans for U.S. capacity growth

July 10 American Airlines Group Inc on
Friday lowered its plans for capacity growth in the United
States, seeming to heed investors' calls to slow its expansion
in light of weaker-than-expected travel demand.
American, the world's largest passenger carrier, said it
expects total 2015 capacity to grow about 1 percent compared
with 2014, versus an earlier forecast of 2 percent growth. While
its international expansion forecast remains unchanged, it said
U.S. capacity will grow between 1 and 2 percent this year,
compared with a prior outlook of a 2 to 3 percent rise.
The airline did not offer an explanation for the change,
although it recently has taken other actions such as deferring
the delivery of 35 Airbus Group A320neo family
jetliners to keep capacity in check.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier also said it expects to
retire one more Boeing Co 757 plane that it previously
planned. It expects to increase its regional fleet of Bombardier
Inc by 21 CRJ900 aircraft, compared with earlier
guidance of adding 25 of those planes.
The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation
into whether U.S. airlines have worked together illegally to
keep airfares high by signaling plans to limit flights.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York Editing by W Simon)