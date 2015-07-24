American Airlines says positive unit revenue unlikely until second half 2016

July 24 American Airlines Group Inc expects passenger unit revenue likely will continue to decline until the second half of 2016, although the carrier remains bullish about its future as it posts billion-dollar profits despite this.

American's President Scott Kirby said on an investor call Friday that it appears that passenger unit revenue will keep falling in the near term as capacity exceeds demand in the airline's hometown in greater Dallas, as the strong U.S. dollar continues to hurt foreign travelers' spending power and as economies remain weak in certain parts of the world.

American, the world's largest passenger carrier, expects the metric to fall between 6 percent and 8 percent in the third quarter compared to a year earlier.

