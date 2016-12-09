American Airlines raises 4th-qtr unit revenue forecast

Dec 9 American Airlines Group Inc raised
its current-quarter forecasts for pre-tax margin and a key
profitability metric, citing an improvement in average fares.
The company said it now expects fourth-quarter unit revenue
to range between a decline of 1 percent and an increase of 1
percent, compared with its previous forecast of a decline of
2.5-0.5 percent.
Unit revenue compares sales to how many seats an airline
flies and how far it flies them.
The airline now expects pre-tax margin excluding items to be
between 6 percent and 8 percent, up from its previous range of 5
percent to 7 percent.
Smaller rival United Continental Holdings Inc also
forecast on Thursday a higher profit margin in the fourth
quarter as bookings strengthened and expenses related to
employment benefits were lower than expected.
