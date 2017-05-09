American Airlines raises Q2 forecast for key revenue metric

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 American Airlines Group on Tuesday raised its forecast for total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM), a key revenue metric, for the second quarter, citing improving yields and lower estimated fuel prices.
The No. 1 U.S. airline said it now expects TRASM to increase about 3.5-5.5 percent in the quarter, compared with its earlier forecast of a rise of 3-5 percent.
The company also said it now expects pre-tax margin, excluding certain items, to be between 12-14 percent for the quarter, up from its prior guidance of 11-13 percent. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.