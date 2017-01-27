American Airlines, Qantas may revive JV plan under Trump

| BEIJING/SYDNEY
BEIJING/SYDNEY Jan 27 American Airlines Group
Inc and Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd may
reapply to the U.S. Transportation Department for permission to
coordinate prices and flight schedules now the Trump
administration is in charge, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce
said.
The pair's application for a joint venture covering the
United States, Australia and New Zealand markets was rejected in
November under the Obama administration amid opposition from
rival carriers Hawaiian Airlines Inc and JetBlue
Airways Corp.
The alliance would have the largest share of seats between
200 pairs of cities, and account for nearly 60 percent of all
seats between the United States and Australia, the department
said.
President Donald Trump is expected to boost U.S. business
through lighter regulation and his administration may take a
more hands-off approach to anti-trust enforcement.
"What we need to do is work out the implications, which we
are still working through and then talk about what we will do
and review our options with the Trump administration," Joyce
told Reuters in Beijing on Thursday. "When we do, we will make
an announcement of what our intentions are."
Citi analyst Anthony Moulder said the inability to
coordinate pricing meant the American Airlines flights between
Australia and the United States were being sold at lower prices
than Qantas flights, placing pressure on the Australian carrier.
"I think it has just taken perhaps a little bit longer than
(American Airlines) would have hoped to where their offering has
similar yields," he said.
American Airlines, which is due to release its
fourth-quarter financial results on Friday, declined to comment.
Regulators in Australia and New Zealand had approved the
joint venture before it was rejected by the United States.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong, Jamie Freed and Alana Wise in New
York; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Andrew Hay)