UPDATE 2-American Airlines sees no quick end to unit-revenue fall, shares drop

(Rewrites, adds forecasts, company comment)
By Jeffrey Dastin
July 24 American Airlines Group Inc on
Friday said it is facing sharp declines in unit revenue for
months to come, sending its stock down nearly 7 percent, even
though the company posted its highest profit ever last quarter.
The world's largest passenger carrier expects revenue per
available seat mile to fall between 6 percent and 8 percent this
quarter. The decline could continue until the second half of
2016, President Scott Kirby told investors Friday
The forecast bodes poorly for the U.S. industry, in part
because Kirby attributed the drop to factors largely out of
airlines' control.
He said demand has taken a hit as the strong U.S. dollar
lowers foreign travelers' spending power and as economies such
as Brazil have weakened. American's passenger unit revenue from
Brazil fell 24 percent last quarter despite the carrier cutting
capacity there by 20 percent to offset the drop.
The supply of flight seats has also outpaced demand in
greater Dallas, American's hometown, with Southwest Airlines Co
and other low-cost carriers expanding rapidly there.
Rivals Delta Air Lines Inc and United Continental
Holdings Inc, which have smaller footprints in both
Latin America and Dallas than American, expect passenger unit
revenue to drop between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent, and between
5 percent and 7 percent, respectively.
But American argued for optimism despite these trends.
"Change in (unit revenue) does not equal change in value,"
Chief Executive Doug Parker said on a call with investors.
American posted a 97 percent increase in profit from a year
earlier to $1.7 billion in the latest quarter, earning more per
share than analysts expected. Lower oil prices chopped $1.3
billion off American's fuel bill last quarter compared to the
year prior.
The company also repurchased $750 million of its stock last
quarter, and on Friday it announced an additional $2 billion
stock buyback to be completed by the end of 2016.
"It certainly doesn't feel like the beginning of a continued
decline in margins," Parker said. "If we thought that, we
wouldn't be buying in $750 million of our equity at this price."
American forecast a pre-tax profit margin between 16 and 18
percent for the current quarter. It plans to grow its total
capacity by 1 percent this year.
U.S. regulators are following airlines' capacity plans
closely as it investigates whether several have colluded,
although Parker said he was "confident" there would be no
findings against American.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Bill Rigby)