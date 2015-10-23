UPDATE 2-American Air 3rd-qtr profit tops estimates; buying back more shares

(Adds details on profit margin, unit revenue, updates stock
price)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Oct 23 American Airlines Group Inc, the
world's largest carrier, said on Friday its third-quarter profit
jumped, beating analysts' expectations.
American reported net income of $1.7 billion in the quarter,
up 80 percent from a year ago as the price of oil has plummeted.
It earned $1.9 billion, excluding charges, or $2.77 per diluted
share. On that basis, the average analyst estimate was $2.72 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it would buy back another $2 billion of its
stock.
Shares rose 3.8 percent to $47.75 in premarket trading, even
as American reported that passenger unit revenue, or sales at
the airline relative to the total mileage of the seats it flies,
declined 6.8 percent from a year ago.
The earnings report comes about a week after American
finished transferring thousands of customer reservations from
the computer platform of subsidiary US Airways to the one used
by American.
On Friday, the company said the reservations "cutover" was
successful, reporting "no operational impact" in a process that
had led to widespread delays at rival United Continental
Holdings Inc.
American and US Airways merged in 2013. On Oct. 17, the US
Airways website and brand disappeared, with all the company's
flights now operating as American Airlines.
The company said the pretax profit margin was 17.7 percent
in the quarter, excluding special items, which was on the high
end of its prior forecast of 17 percent to 18 percent.
The company said it will start another stock repurchase
program to be completed by the end of 2016, with American
authorizing a total of $6 billion in buybacks this year.
Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel said he expects the
"very positive" buyback announcements to continue into 2016.
The airline's passenger unit revenue has dropped for months
as a strong U.S. dollar dented sales to foreign travelers and
lowered the value of foreign sales in dollar terms.
A surge of flights by rivals in greater Dallas, American's
hometown, has also outpaced demand and pressured fares in the
United States. American said passenger unit revenue for domestic
flights dropped 7.6 percent in the quarter versus a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Jeffrey Benkoe)