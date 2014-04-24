American Airlines posts first quarter profit

April 24 American Airlines Group, the world's largest carrier formed in a late 2013 merger, on Thursday reported a profit of $480 million, or 65 cents a diluted share, for the first quarter.

The profit compared with a loss of $341 million a year earlier, which reflects results of AMR Corp prior to the merger with US Airways Group.

Quarterly revenue was nearly $10 billion. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta)