American Airlines posts first quarter profit

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
April 24 American Airlines Group, the world's largest carrier formed in a late 2013 merger, on Thursday reported a profit of $480 million, or 65 cents a diluted share, for the first quarter.
The profit compared with a loss of $341 million a year earlier, which reflects results of AMR Corp prior to the merger with US Airways Group.
Quarterly revenue was nearly $10 billion. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta)
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.