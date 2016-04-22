American Air first-quarter profit beats estimates

April 22 American Airlines Group Inc
reported a first-quarter profit on Friday that exceeded
analysts' estimates as cheap fuel continued to prop up its
bottom line.
American, the world's largest airline, earned $700 million
in the first quarter.
Excluding special items, earnings fell by 38 percent to $765
million, or $1.25 per diluted share, largely because the airline
had started recording additional non-cash taxes. Analysts, on
average, expected $737 million, or $1.19 per diluted share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)