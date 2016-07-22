American Airlines quarterly profit plunges 44 pct

July 22 American Airlines Group Inc's
quarterly profit plunged 44 percent, hurt by a big provision for
income tax.
The world's largest airline earned $950 million, or $1.68
per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 compared with
$1.70 billion, or $2.41 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $2.81 per share.
Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.68 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately
clear if the numbers were comparable.
Provision for income tax surged to $543 million from $15
million.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in
New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)