UPDATE 1-American and Delta not interested in Skymark Airlines tie-up

Feb 23 American Airlines Group Inc and
Delta Air Lines Inc have no plans to rescue Japan's
bankrupt Skymark Airlines Inc, the two companies said
separately on Monday following a media report on their alleged
interest in the budget carrier.
"We have studied the current environment surrounding Skymark
and have determined not to participate in that airline's
restructuring needs at this time," American spokesman Josh Freed
said in an email. "We are partnered with the premier airline in
that region today, Japan Airlines."
Delta spokesman Anthony Black said in a telephone interview,
"We have no plans to invest in or partner with Skymark."
Nikkei Asian Review reported earlier that American intended
to send executives to Japan to discuss investment in Skymark,
and that a tie-up interested Delta, which lacks a Japanese
partner in its SkyTeam alliance.
The report came as Japan's biggest carrier, ANA Holdings Inc
, and a subsidiary of Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd
expressed interest in Skymark. Meanwhile, U.S.
carriers are increasingly competing for passengers between East
Asia and the United States.
Skymark holds landing slots at Tokyo's Haneda Airport that
many airlines consider valuable. An agreement between Japan and
the United States limits U.S. carriers to four slots there.
The U.S. Department of Transportation currently is reviewing
whether to award one of Delta's Haneda slots to American or
Hawaiian Airlines to increase consumers' choices.
These airlines say passengers will prefer Haneda
to Narita International Airport because it is closer to downtown
Tokyo.
Skymark sought protection from creditors last month, saying
a weak yen and a dispute with jet maker Airbus Group
fueled its financial problems. It had liabilities of 71.09
billion yen ($596.24 million).
The airline has agreed on a nine billion-yen sponsorship
deal with Tokyo-based investment fund Integral Corp to keep its
business running and has looked for co-sponsors to help turn the
business around.
