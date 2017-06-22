UPDATE 5-American Airlines pushes back on Qatar Airways plan to buy stake

* Qatar Airways interested in buying 10 pct of American
Airlines
* Qatar Airways says will first buy 4.75 pct
* American Airlines says opposition to Gulf carriers
unchanged
(Adds analyst comment, detail on share valuations)
By Alexander Cornwell and Alana Wise
June 22 American Airlines' chief executive said
on Thursday he is not "particularly excited" about Qatar
Airways' interest in buying up to 10 percent of the U.S.
carrier's shares, in a letter to employees following the
state-owned Gulf airline's overture.
The move by Qatar Airways would expand its investments in
North America as Qatar is embroiled in the region's worst
diplomatic crisis in years and is locked in an airspace rights
row with three other Gulf states.
Separately, American Airlines Group Inc is already
part of a push by U.S. carriers to squeeze Qatar out of their
domestic market.
Along with United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta
Air Lines, American has pressed the U.S. government to
curb U.S. flights by Qatar Airways and rival Gulf carriers
Emirates and Etihad Airways.
The U.S. carriers charge that their Gulf rivals have
received billions of dollars in unfair state subsidies,
allegations the Gulf carriers deny.
In his letter, American CEO Doug Parker promised to continue
American's "full court press ... to stand up to companies that
are illegally subsidized by their governments."
He also said he found Qatar Airways' proposed investment
"puzzling given our extremely public stance on the illegal
subsidies that Qatar, Emirates and Etihad have all received over
the years from their governments."
Qatar Airways responded on Twitter, saying: "We are glad to
see American Airlines' CEO Doug Parker's perspective that he
agrees with Qatar Airways' belief that American Airlines is a
solid financial investment."
The potential investment is worth at least $808 million,
American said in a regulatory filing on Thursday, and would put
Qatar Airways' stake on par with Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, which holds a 10 percent stake in the
airline.
Shares of American Airlines rose more than 5 percent in
pre-market trade after it disclosed the potential investment.
The stock closed up 1.1 percent.
Qatar Airways said in a statement that it sees a "strong
investment opportunity" in American and that it "intends to
build a passive position in the company with no involvement in
management, operations or governance."
"Qatar Airways plans to make an initial investment of up to
4.75 percent. Qatar Airways will not exceed 4.75 percent without
prior consent of the American Airlines board. Qatar Airways will
make all necessary regulatory filings at the appropriate time,"
it said.
American, in its filing, noted potential obstacles to
Qatar's plan, as its rules prohibit "anyone from acquiring 4.75
percent or more of the company's outstanding stock without
advance approval from the board." It said it had received no
request from Qatar for such approval. Further, American said,
"there are foreign ownership laws that limit the total
percentage of foreign voting interest to 24.9 percent."
AMERICAN SHARES CHEAPER THAN RIVALS
A stake in American Airlines would add to Qatar Airways'
investment portfolio. The Middle East's second biggest airline
also owns 20 percent of British Airways-owner International
Airlines Group and 10 percent of South America's LATAM.
American Airlines shares are cheaper than Delta, United and
JetBlue on a forward 12-month earnings per share basis,
according to Thomson Reuters data, and are the cheapest among
the top eight U.S. airlines.
Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker has said the
investments were purely financial, though he has looked for
opportunities to cut costs or expand service with the oneworld
alliance airlines in which it owns a stake.
Qatar Airways, American Airlines, IAG's British Airways,
Iberia and LATAM are all members of the oneworld airline
alliance.
British Airways and Qatar Airways have a revenue-sharing
partnership between their respective hubs in Doha and London,
and Qatar Airways plans to launch flights to LATAM's base in
Santiago, Chile.
"The U.S. market is strategically important to Qatar Airways
and this would strengthen their ability to feed at the U.S.
end," independent aviation consultant John Strickland told
Reuters. "However, if it does go ahead it would not give them
automatic antitrust immunity. That would have to be negotiated
separately."
Qatar Airways' desire to invest in American could be as much
a political decision as financial, analysts said, as Saudi
Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have closed
their airspace to Qatar Airways, forcing it to cut flights to
those countries and fly longer, more expensive, routes.
Those countries cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar
earlier this month, accusing it of fomenting regional unrest,
supporting terrorism and getting too close to Iran, all of which
Doha denies.
"There's a good chance this investment plan by Qatar Airways
may have more to do with demonstrating sovereign Qatar's
continued commitment to the United States amid the latest Gulf
States feud with Qatar," Gimme Credit analyst Vicki Bryan wrote
in a research note.
Al-Baker, highly critical of the blocking of airspace, has
said Qatar Airways would use the aircraft used to fly to those
countries for fast-track expansion plans elsewhere.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai, Rachit Vats in
Bengaluru, Alana Wise and Sophia Kunthara in New York; Editing
by Bernard Orr and Bill Rigby)