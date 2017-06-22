Qatar Airways to buy 4.75 percent stake in American Airlines

DOHA, June 22 Qatar Airways said on Thursday it intends to buy a stake of up to 4.75 percent in American Airlines and that it hoped to build a passive shareholding in the U.S. airline.

"Qatar Airways believes in American Airlines' fundamentals and intends to build a passive position in the company with no involvement in management, operations or governance," it said.

The Gulf carrier's statement also said its investment would not exceed 4.75 percent without prior consent from American Airlines' board. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Louise Ireland)