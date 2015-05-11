UPDATE 1-American Airlines says fuel costs to squeeze margins in 2nd qtr

(Adds details, background, shares)
May 11 American Airlines Group raised
its estimate for jet fuel costs and cut its margin forecast for
the current quarter, reflecting the more than 10 percent
rise in U.S. crude oil prices since the start of the year.
The company said it would pay $1.94-$1.99 per gallon of jet
fuel in the second quarter ending June 30, up from it previous
estimate of $1.84-$1.89.
The airline said it now expected a quarterly pretax margin,
excluding special items, of 17-19 percent, down from the 18-20
percent it had forecast earlier.
The company's shares fell 0.4 percent to $48.85 in premarket
trading on Monday.
American, based in Fort Worth, Texas, reiterated that it
expected passenger revenue per available seat mile, a measure of
a plane's carrying capacity, to fall by 4-6 percent this quarter
due to weakness on Pacific and Latin American routes.
The airline said in April it would cut capacity by 0.6
percent in 2016 after an expected increase of about 2 percent in
2015.
The company also said on Monday that its total revenue
passenger miles fell 0.3 percent in April from a year earlier to
18.1 billion.
Up to Friday's close of $49.04 on the Nasdaq, the company's
stock had fallen about 9 percent this year.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)