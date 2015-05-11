UPDATE 1-American Airlines says fuel costs to squeeze margins in 2nd qtr

(Adds details, background, shares)

May 11 American Airlines Group raised its estimate for jet fuel costs and cut its margin forecast for the current quarter, reflecting the more than 10 percent rise in U.S. crude oil prices since the start of the year.

The company said it would pay $1.94-$1.99 per gallon of jet fuel in the second quarter ending June 30, up from it previous estimate of $1.84-$1.89.

The airline said it now expected a quarterly pretax margin, excluding special items, of 17-19 percent, down from the 18-20 percent it had forecast earlier.

The company's shares fell 0.4 percent to $48.85 in premarket trading on Monday.

American, based in Fort Worth, Texas, reiterated that it expected passenger revenue per available seat mile, a measure of a plane's carrying capacity, to fall by 4-6 percent this quarter due to weakness on Pacific and Latin American routes.

The airline said in April it would cut capacity by 0.6 percent in 2016 after an expected increase of about 2 percent in 2015.

The company also said on Monday that its total revenue passenger miles fell 0.3 percent in April from a year earlier to 18.1 billion.

Up to Friday's close of $49.04 on the Nasdaq, the company's stock had fallen about 9 percent this year. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)