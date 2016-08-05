American Airlines reaches interim deal to hike ground staff wages

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option - report
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
Aug 5 American Airlines Group Inc said it had reached an interim agreement with a labor union to raise wages for about 30,000 of its ground staff, effectively immediately.
The company said on Friday it expected the hike to increase its pretax operating costs by about $75 million in the third quarter and $120 million in the fourth quarter.
The wage hikes will range between 15 percent and 55 percent, American Airlines said in a statement.
The TWU-IAM Association is an alliance between the Transport Workers Union and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
PARIS, Jan 17 French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it would deliver on its French profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an improvement in its home market on a same-store basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars in Japan.