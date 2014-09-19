American Airlines reaches tentative deal with flight attendants

| NEW YORK, Sept 19
NEW YORK, Sept 19 American Airlines Group Inc
said on Friday it struck a tentative contract agreement
with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, an
important step in finalizing a deal with 24,500 U.S.-based
stewards at the airline.
If members of APFA ratify the agreement this fall, it will
be the first contract passed since American merged with US
Airways last year and the first that applies to workers from
both carriers, while pilots and ticketing agents at the new
American are far from reaching this stage.
APFA would not disclose the agreement's content, which is
still privy to the negotiating committees. However, an APFA
spokesman said the terms were more generous than
flight-attendant contracts at United Airlines Inc and
Delta Air Lines Inc.
"Our team was tenacious, they were well-prepared, and in the
end they brought home an outstanding agreement," APFA President
Laura Glading said in a news release.
American's flight attendants had waited for a favorable
contract since 2003, when they conceded about 30 percent of
their wages and benefits as the airline's performance soured.
They then lost another 20 percent in 2011 when American entered
bankruptcy.
When a merger became likely, APFA secured a promise from the
US Airways management that contract negotiations would be
expedited following the merger. This promise resulted in
negotiations that lasted only 150 days, compared with most talks
that drag out over several years.
"To say that American is doing this merger correctly is an
understatement," said APFA spokesman Anthony DeMaio. "We've
learned from the other big mergers that (American) did not want
the United-Continental experience where they've been in
bargaining for years, facing furloughs."
United was more than 2,000 flight attendants above capacity
beginning in 2008, which resulted in voluntary and some
involuntary furloughs at the airline. It announced on Sept. 15
that it was recalling those on furlough and offering its
stewards a voluntary buyout of up to $100,000.
"We are building an airline that will compete aggressively
in a global marketplace. Today's tentative agreement with our
flight attendants is another step forward in our integration,"
Doug Parker, chairman and CEO of American Airlines, said in a
news release.
US Airways flight attendants have yet to switch to American
aircraft and vice versa. While US Airways and American pilots
and ticketing agents have joined single unions, the groups have
yet to start negotiations with the airline or determine the
seniority of their members.
A smaller group of flight attendants based in South America
is not covered by the tentative agreement.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Alwyn
Scott and Andre Grenon)