American Airlines mechanics, dispatchers closer to starting contract talks

April 15 A U.S. labor regulator said on Wednesday that American Airlines and US Airways constitute a single carrier, bringing parent American Airlines Group Inc closer to starting contract talks with its mechanics, dispatchers, crew training and fleet service employees.

The National Mediation Board recognized that the two carriers, which merged in December 2013, have now sufficiently integrated to be considered a single transportation system for labor purposes. While pilots and flight attendants already have joint contracts at the merged American, the news paves the way for other work groups to have single union representation and start negotiations with management.

The Transport Workers Union, which has represented American's mechanics, fleet service employees and stock clerks, earlier formed an association with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which has represented the same groups at US Airways. The association likely will represent the combined groups, unless another union comes forward within 30 days demanding an election with a majority of workers' backing.

"Today's ruling sets the stage for Association members to get to the table and do whatever it takes to get a labor agreement that recognizes the sacrifices (of) our members," the TWU-IAM said, adding that surveys of what workers would like to see in a new contract are already underway.

A separate National Mediation Board ruling Wednesday formalized that the TWU, which represented flight crew training instructors and dispatchers at the two carriers, is authorized to represent them at the merged company and can begin contract talks.

"It's another milestone in our integration, and we look forward to working with our mechanic and related employees... on a joint collective bargaining agreement," American said in a statement. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)