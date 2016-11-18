UPDATE 1-U.S. tentatively blocks American Airlines-Qantas expansion

(Adds airline and analyst comments, background)
WASHINGTON Nov 18 Plans by American Airlines
Group Inc and Qantas Airways Ltd to expand
their alliance for flights between the United States and
Australasia were tentatively denied by the U.S. Transportation
on Friday, the agency said, citing competition concerns.
The carriers submitted their application in June 2015,
several months before American started flights between the
United States and Australia. The partners had been marketing
flights on routes that the other did not offer, and requested
immunity from U.S. antitrust law in order to coordinate prices
and schedules.
The Transportation Department said in a statement that air
travelers would have few remaining competitive options if the
alliance were expanded, "given the scale of the resulting joint
business."
The alliance would have the largest share of seats between
200 pairs of cities, and account for nearly 60 percent of all
seats between the United States and Australia, the department
said.
The airlines started sharing codes on each other's flights
in 1989, co-founded the oneworld marketing alliance in 1999 and
formed a deeper partnership in 2011 without antitrust immunity,
the regulator said.
American said in a statement it would file an objection,
noting the department's "significant departure" from its prior
decisions.
"Other airlines have the significant competitive advantage
of antitrust immunity in the U.S.-Australasia market," American
said.
Denials of requests for antitrust immunity are rare, said
Henry Harteveldt, founder of the travel consultancy Atmosphere
Research Group. However, the United States has become
increasingly concerned about protecting consumers as the
industry has consolidated through mergers and alliances, he
said.
"It's made it more difficult for unaffiliated airlines to
compete," Harteveldt said.
