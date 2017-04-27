American Airlines defers delivery of Airbus, Boeing aircraft

NEW YORK, April 27 American Airlines Group Inc
on Thursday announced it was deferring the first
delivery of its Airbus A350 XWBs from 2018 to 2020, and had
pushed back the delivery of two Boeing 787-9 aircraft from the
second quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2019.
In a filing to the SEC, the carrier also reported passenger
unit revenue, a closely watched measure, was up 2.4 percent year
over year. Earnings were 61 cents per share versus analyst
consensus expectations of 57 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
