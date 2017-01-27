版本:
American Airlines profit plunges

Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, reported a fall in profit from a year earlier, when it recorded a $3 billion tax benefit.

The company said its net income fell to $289 million, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.28 billion, or $5.09 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the airline earned $1.48 per share. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
