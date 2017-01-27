UPDATE 1-American Airlines stock plunges on rising labor costs

(Adds details, analyst comment, share prices)
By Alana Wise
Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc
shares plunged on Friday after the company's release of its
fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, as mounting costs and
growing wage pressures spooked investors.
Following the Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier's pre-market
disclosure of its 2016 performance, prices had briefly spiked,
as American met analyst forecasts and outperformed its peers on
unit revenue.
They quickly reversed course, however, after a conference
call with company executives, industry analysts and members of
the media, where discussions of increasing labor costs pushed
stock prices down 4.84 percent to $47.19 in midday trading.
"After the call, I think it was mainly a discussion of costs
that derailed their stocks," CFRA Research analyst Jim Corridore
said in a phone interview. "There's huge wage pressures going
on, not just for American but for the whole group."
Across the industry, airlines in recent years have begun to
recover from several turbulent years of unprofitability. Labor
unions in turn have demanded a more even disbursement of wealth
after years of wage austerity that curbed significant pay
increases.
American's labor costs are rising partly due to a 2015
agreement, reached with its pilots, that included a substantial
pay bump.
Still, American, the No. 1 U.S. airline by passenger
traffic, posted positive results in unit revenue, which reflects
sales relative to flight capacity, noting a 0.2 percent increase
in the metric. Its biggest U.S. rivals have not expected to see
positive growth until the first quarter of 2017.
Positive changes in unit revenue are a welcomed sign for
investors as the industry has for years been battered by cheaper
fares and increased competition.
American's largest U.S. rival, Delta, noted a 2.7 percent
decline in the same measure for its fourth quarter 2016 and said
it expected a flat to 2 percent increase in the first quarter of
2017.
American met analyst expectations on fourth-quarter earnings
per share at 92 cents per share, according to the average found
on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported a net income drop to $289 million, or
56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from
$3.28 billion, or $5.09 per share, a year earlier, when it
recorded a $3 billion tax benefit.
(Reporting by Alana Wise in New York and Arunima Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Tom Brown)