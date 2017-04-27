American Airlines delays Boeing, Airbus jet deliveries

NEW YORK/PARIS, April 27 American Airlines Group
Inc said on Thursday it had deferred the delivery of
several wide-body Boeing and Airbus jets, in the latest sign of
oversupply in the market for long-distance airliners.
The decision by American to push back some of its Boeing Co
and Airbus orders comes two weeks after Delta
Air Lines Inc said it was reviewing wide-body jet orders
to address excess capacity, noting that reductions were likely
over the next several years.
While demand for smaller and more standardised narrowbody
aircraft has proved resilient to economic weakness as leasing
companies move them to where they are most needed, the market
for the more customised widebody jets is more easily saturated
as manufacturers bring out competing models simultaneously.
American said alongside its earnings on Thursday that it was
delaying first delivery of its Airbus A350 jets from
2018 to 2020 and deferring delivery of two Boeing 787-9s to the
first quarter of 2019 from second-quarter 2018 to "provide
widebody capacity flexibility" in its fleet.
"We have some flexibility in how long we retain some of our
other widebodies, so by pushing back the A350 we can keep those
other planes longer, or not, in line with demand," American
spokesman Joshua Freed said.
American Airlines has 22 A350-900 passenger jets on order,
according to the latest data from Airbus, which was hit by
Delta’s decision to discuss delays in wide-body jet deliveries.
Delta has no wide-body Boeing jets on order, but has
unfilled orders for more than 50 Airbus wide-body jets including
25 A350-900s, the same number of future A330-900 aircraft and
one current A330-300 model.
Airbus Finance Director Harald Wilhelm said earlier he was
not worried about signs of weakness because of a cushion of
6,700 unfilled orders.
"What matters is whether the backlog is robust, whether
there are any significant movements in there and I can clearly
confirm that this is not the case," he told reporters after
posting weaker first-quarter profits.
Boeing said on Wednesday it was seeing "varying levels of
near-term demand" for wide-body jets, but predicted a wave of
replacement demand at the start of next decade.
(Reporting by Alana Wise, Tim Hepher)