American Airlines, union reach tentative deal to hike gate agents' pay

Sept 30 American Airlines Group Inc said
Wednesday that it agreed to a tentative contract with the
association representing its reservations and gate agents that
provides for "significant pay raises."
The exact terms of the deal, which were not immediately
disclosed, will now go to American's 15,000 passenger service
agents for a vote in coming weeks, according to the unions that
jointly represent the workers, the International Brotherhood of
Teamsters and the Communications Workers of America. The workers
voted to unionize about one year ago.
Ratification would mark a victory for the world's largest
airline, formed by the merger of American Airlines and US
Airways in 2013. The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier is aiming
for a smooth integration of its workforce and has already
concluded contracts with its pilots and flight attendants.
The company's shares remained unchanged following the news
at $38.83 in after-market trade.
