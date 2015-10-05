American Apparel files for bankruptcy

Oct 5 Troubled teen apparel retailer American
Apparel Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday
and said it had reached a restructuring support agreement with
95 percent of its secured lenders.
"This restructuring will enable American Apparel to become a
stronger, more vibrant company," Chief Executive Paula Schneider
said in a statement.
The company listed assets and liabilities of between $100
million and $500 million in its bankruptcy filing.
The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware,
Case No: 15-12055.
