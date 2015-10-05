UPDATE 4-American Apparel files for bankruptcy, operations to continue

* Secured lenders to provide about $90 mln in DIP financing
* Expects to cut debt to $135 mln from $300 mln
* Expects to complete the restructuring within six months
By Supriya Kurane
Oct 5 American Apparel Inc, known as
much for its sexually charged advertising and controversial
founder as for its fashion offerings, filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection on Monday.
The Los Angeles-based company, which has not made a profit
since 2009, joins a growing number of U.S. retailers selling to
teens and young adults that have been unable to adjust to
changing spending patterns and intensifying competition.
American Apparel, one of the only clothing retailers still
manufacturing in the United States, said its stores and
manufacturing operations would continue to operate normally
under a restructuring deal reached with most secured lenders.
The company said it expected to cut its debt to $135 million
from $300 million through the elimination of more than $200
million of bonds in exchange for equity.
The big loser will be founder Dov Charney, who was fired as
CEO in December for alleged misconduct, including misusing
company funds and failing to stop a subordinate from creating
blog posts that defamed former employees.
Charney had for years before his ouster faced highly
publicized lawsuits accusing him of sexual harassment.
Along with other shareholders, his stake in the company will
be wiped out, said Neil Saunders, chief executive of research
firm Conlumino.
New York hedge fund Standard General LP holds as collateral
Charney's 42 percent stake in American Apparel, which the
flamboyant Canadian founded in 1989. It is also the company's
biggest creditor, holding $15 million of debt.
Standard General could not be reached for comment.
Charney has filed several lawsuits against the company,
alleging defamation, representation in false light and
securities fraud.
These lawsuits are also likely to be delayed by the
bankruptcy, Saunders said.
American Apparel's secured lenders will provide about $90
million in debtor-in-possession financing, and have committed
$70 million of new capital, the company said. The restructuring
is expected to be completed in about six months.
The bankruptcy did not come as a surprise.
American Apparel, whose shares closed at 11.2 cents on
Friday, said in August it might not have enough capital to
sustain operations for 12 months. As of Friday, the company had
a market value of $20.5 million.
Teen apparel retailers are struggling as customers switch to
fast-fashion brands such as H&M, Forever 21 and
Inditex's Zara. Online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc
are also undercutting bricks-and-mortar stores.
Other teen-focused retailers filing for bankruptcy in the
past year include Wet Seal, Cache Inc, Deb Shops,
Delia*s and Body Central Corp.
The American Apparel case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, Case No: 15-12055.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Ted Kerr)