American Apparel hires turnaround expert as interim CEO

Sept 29 American Apparel Inc said it hired Scott Brubaker, a managing director at turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal, as interim chief executive, three months after ousting its CEO and founder Dov Charney.

The company also named Hassan Natha, a former Nike Inc executive, as chief financial officer.

American Apparel fired Charney in June, citing alleged misuse of corporate funds and his role in disseminating nude photos of an ex-employee who had sued him.

Brubaker replaces John Luttrell, who is resigning from the company. Luttrell had been serving as both interim CEO and CFO. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)