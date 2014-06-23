Ousted chairman Charney seeks change in American Apparel board

June 23 American Apparel Inc founder Dov Charney, who was fired as the apparel retailer's chairman last week, said he wants to talk to the company to shake up its board.

Charney, who is the largest shareholder in the company with a 27.2 percent stake, said in a regulatory filing that he has been approached by "certain persons" who expressed support for his continued leadership. (1.usa.gov/1iyOA2G)

Charney said his supporters include stockholders.

