CORRECTED-American Apparel details allegations of sexual misconduct by ousted CEO

(Corrects paragraph seven to describe court filing as an
attempt to prevail in one case, instead of to prevent Charney
from filing future lawsuits against the company)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, June 23 Clothing company American
Apparel Inc has accused ousted founder Dov Charney of
using ethnic slurs against workers and keeping videos on a
company server of himself in sex acts with models and employees,
recently filed court papers show.
American Apparel's board of directors suspended Charney as
CEO a year ago, citing his misuse of company funds, violation of
company policy and misuse of corporate assets, and in December
the board terminated him.
Charney's ouster was a dramatic fall from power for a
clothing trend-setter who, early in his career, won acclaim for
making apparel in the United States when the bulk of the
industry was producing overseas.
The company, with a factory in Los Angeles, operates retail
stores across the United States and in several other countries,
including Germany and China.
Charney's lawyer, Keith Fink, said in a statement many of
the allegations presented by the company were false.
"The company has engaged in an invasion of Mr. Charney's
privacy in a shameful attempt to extort him and gain leverage
over him," Fink said.
American Apparel's latest court filing presents previously
undisclosed details of a misconduct investigation. The filing
represents an effort, under California law, by attorneys for
American Apparel board chairperson Colleen Brown and the company
to swiftly prevail in a defamation lawsuit Charney brought
against Brown and the company in May.
Company attorneys filed the court papers in Los Angeles
Superior Court on Friday, the same day Charney opened a separate
case by filing a $30 million defamation lawsuit against American
Apparel.
In their court papers, American Apparel attorneys said
Charney violated company policies prohibiting harassment and
retaliation against former employees.
"The company discovered voluminous evidence of Mr. Charney's
sexual liaisons with employees and models," the company's court
papers said, adding that at least one of these "numerous"
encounters took place at his office.
Company investigators also discovered Charney had kept
videos of these sex acts on a company server, the papers said.
The company said he also sent employees emails with pornographic
videos and photos, and accused him of using ethnic slurs against
certain employees.
Charney had for years before his ouster faced highly
publicized lawsuits accusing him of sexual harassment.
Through September 2014, the company incurred $8.2 million in
insured litigation costs and $1.2 million in uninsured costs due
to Charney's sexual liaisons, court papers said.
Earlier this month, American Apparel was granted a
restraining order against Charney preventing him, among other
things, from making negative comments about the company in the
press.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)