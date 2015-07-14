American Apparel investor Standard General sues Charney

July 14 Hedge fund Standard General LP has sued
American Apparel Inc's ousted Chief Executive Dov
Charney for the first time, the latest move in a bitter legal
saga that began after he was fired in December.
American Apparel suspended Charney six months before firing
him, alleging misuse of company funds and a failure to stop a
subordinate from posting false blog entries about former
employees.
The latest lawsuit, filed by American Apparel stakeholder
Standard General on Monday, alleged that Charney was yet to
fulfill promises made to the hedge fund and sought an injunction
to stop his "meritless" and "destructive actions" against the
firm.
The lawsuit stems from a deal that Charney and Standard
General struck in June last year, in which the former CEO gave
up control of his voting rights in lieu of a loan to increase
his stake in American Apparel so he could gain control of the
clothing company he founded.
Standard General alleged that Charney had put up his
original stake in American Apparel as collateral and promised to
surrender the new shares he bought as well, but failed to do so.
It also said Charney had failed to disclose events that
could impact his ability to meet loan obligations, such as a
regulatory investigation into his conduct as CEO.
Charney's lawyer Keith Fink called Standard General's
lawsuit a "smokescreen" to distract from a lawsuit Charney filed
in June accusing the hedge fund, American Apparel and others of
conspiring to push him out.
In that lawsuit, Charney said Standard General had
"fraudulently induced" him to give it control over his shares
and reneged on its promise to help him regain control of
American Apparel.
"Standard General hasn't even answered the fraud allegations
from the other lawsuit," Fink said in an emailed statement.
Standard General's lawsuit accused Charney of intentionally
engaging in a campaign to diminish the value of the shares he
had pledged as collateral, and said the firm was at risk of
"severe, irreparable harm" in the absence of an injunction
against him.
The hedge fund also denied promising to return him to the
CEO position, and said it was seeking Charney's share and
warrant certificates, compliance on covenants for the loans and
for him to keep his pledged collateral free of liens and
encumbrances.
It also asked him to disclose if he was near insolvency or
unlikely to meet financial obligations.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Sruthi
Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)