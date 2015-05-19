U.S. NLRB dismisses six labor complaints against American Apparel

May 18 The U.S. National Labor Relations Board
has dismissed six labor complaints against American Apparel Inc
, citing a "lack of cooperation" from the people who
filed the claims.
The complaints were filed by law firm Fink & Steinberg on
behalf of workers who have been employed by the apparel
retailer.
"The company is engaging in various practices to try to
intimidate employees from their efforts to organize," Fink &
Steinberg's lawyer Keith Fink said.
Commenting on the dismissals, Fink said the six complaints
were dismissed because of procedural issues, such as a claimant
not being able to make a meeting deadline set by the NLRB
because a personal emergency arose.
The six complaints, part of 12 originally submitted, will be
filed again within the next six months, according to Fink, who
is also one of the lawyers who represents American Apparel's
former CEO Dov Charney.
Dov Charney was fired in December, six months after he was
suspended for allegedly misusing company funds and for failing
to stop a subordinate from creating defamatory and impersonating
blog posts about former employees, according to Charney's
suspension letter.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Wills)