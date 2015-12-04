Dov Charney says exploring plans to revive American Apparel

Dec 4 American Apparel Inc founder and former
Chief Executive Dov Charney said he was exploring plans with
potential and existing investors and industry executives to
revive the bankrupt company.
Charney, who founded the teen apparel retailer in 1989, said
on Friday he had hired Cardinal Advisors LLC to advise it on the
process.
American Apparel did not immediately comment on the news.
The company, known for its racy advertising and its
controversial founder, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection in October.
The retailer, which had about 9,000 employees and 227 stores
as of Sept. 30, had said that its operations would continue
under a deal with its most secured lenders.
Charney lost 42 percent stake in American Apparel, held as
collateral by New York hedge fund Standard General LP, along
with the holdings of other shareholders.
He was ousted as CEO in June 2014 for alleged misconduct,
including misusing company funds and failing to stop a
subordinate from creating blog posts defaming former employees.
