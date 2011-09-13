American Apparel CEO aims for a comeback - FT

BRIEF-Eastern Outfitters files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
LONDON, Sept 13 American Apparel APP.A has the potential to generate up to $60 million in new finance to aid its struggle to return to profitability, Dov Charney, the company's founder and chief executive, told the Financial Times on Tuesday.
He said that American Apparel, the U.S. clothing and accessories retailer, had recovered from a liquidity crisis this year and fresh funds could be put to good use.
"We are making a lot of progress in the profitability proposition," he is quoted as saying in the article.
Debt refinancing, operational reforms and the exercise of warrants that allow existing investors to buy more shares could generate up to $60 million in new liquidity during the next 24 months, he said.
"The main thing is that the company is in a position where it has alternatives," said Charney, who owns 47 percent of the company.
American Apparel was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Carol Bishopric)
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 As millions around the world settled into couches and tuned into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China watched the New England Patriots stun the Atlanta Falcons on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.