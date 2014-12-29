Lion Capital sends letter to American Apparel urging it to explore options-source

Dec 28 The board of American Apparel Inc
has received a letter from British buyout firm Lion Capital,
pushing it to explore strategic options include a sale, a source
familiar with the situation said on Sunday.
The letter also said that Lion Capital would nominate Lyndon
Lea, one of its founders, to the clothing retailer's board of
directors to replace one of its previous designees, Gene
Montesano. Lion Capital, a former lender to the retailer, has
the right to nominate two of American Apparel's nine board
seats. Lea had previously been on the board but stepped down in
2011.
Lion Capital also has warrants to purchase up to 12 percent
of the retailer.
The letter, which is being reviewed by the board, asks the
board to form a special committee to evaluate options, according
to the source, who asked not to be named because the matter is
not public.
Representatives for American Apparel and Lion Capital did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Irving Place Capital has put in a bid for the retailer for
up to $1.40 a share, an offer that American Apparel's board
believes is far too low, Reuters has reported.
The Los Angeles-based company has been bogged down by debt
and investigations into the conduct of former chief executive
Dov Charney that had dragged out for months. Charney was fired
on Dec. 16 after a six-month suspension and will be replaced by
Paula Schneider, president of ESP Group Ltd.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the news about Lion
Capital's letter late Sunday.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)