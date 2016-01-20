UPDATE 2-American Apparel defends turnaround plan against Charney's bid

(Updates with end of Wednesday's hearing)
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del. Jan 20 American Apparel's
chief executive told a bankruptcy judge on Wednesday
the retailer could become embroiled in drawn-out litigation if
it accepted a takeover bid being championed by its founder and
former CEO Dov Charney.
Los Angeles-based American Apparel Inc, known for its "Made
in the U.S.A" fashion and sexually charged advertising, joined
other teen-focused retailers by filing for bankruptcy in October
due to changing shopping habits.
The company is seeking court approval of a bankruptcy exit
plan backed by a group of hedge funds. Charney has objected and
is trying to convince the judge a takeover backed by competing
investment funds, Hagan Capital Group and Silver Creek Capital
Partners, is a better deal.
Last week, the company's board rejected the $300 million
takeover bid involving Charney.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon in Wilmington,
Delaware, must decide if the hedge fund-backed plan, which has
the support of a committee of the company's creditors, is fair
and feasible.
CEO Paula Schneider said the support of hedge funds that
hold its bonds, including Monarch Alternative Capital, was the
most critical factor in determining the best way to end the
bankruptcy. She said the support of American Apparel's
bondholders was paramount.
"The affiliation with Dov Charney was not a problem,"
Schneider testified.
Charney's attorney, Steven Kortanek, repeatedly challenged
the way the company's investment banker from Moelis, Robert
Flachs, reviewed the Charney-Hagan bid. The judge later called
the line of questioning "effective."
Charney founded American Apparel in 1989, but was fired in
December 2014 for allegedly misusing company funds and failing
to stop a subordinate from defaming former employees. He has
denied the allegations.
Schneider told the court that when she joined a year ago,
she found a company without cash, long-term planning or proper
structure. "There was no org chart. Seventy people told me they
had reported to Dov Charney."
American Apparel has not been profitable since 2009 and the
company blamed its bankruptcy in part on the cost of lawsuits
linked to Charney's volatile tenure at the helm.
Charney scribbled on a legal pad throughout the hearing and
regularly passed folded notes to his attorney. He was expected
to take the stand on Wednesday, but his testimony was pushed to
Thursday.
"I'm anxious," Charney told Reuters at the hearing. "I put a
lot of years into this company."
(Addition reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by
Andrew Hay, Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)