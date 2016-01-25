UPDATE 2-American Apparel defeats founder Charney in bankruptcy plan fight

(Adds Charney comment, byline)
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del Jan 25 A U.S. judge on Monday
said he would approve American Apparel Inc's plan to
exit bankruptcy and rejected a takeover attempt from the teen
retailer's founder and ousted chief executive, Dov Charney.
The ruling by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon clears
the way for hedge funds including Monarch Alternative Capital to
control the operator of more than 200 stores when it exits
Chapter 11.
Los Angeles-based American Apparel Inc, known for its "Made
in the U.S.A." fashion and sexually charged advertising, filed
for bankruptcy in October, blaming changing tastes and too much
debt. The reorganization plan that Shannon approved would cut
more than $200 million of debt and provide a cash boost.
Under that plan, the company expects to be profitable in
2018, which would be the first time since 2009.
Charney attacked the plan by pointing to tanking sales since
he was fired in December 2014 and argued it needed his
innovation and creativity to thrive.
In December, Charney, Hagan Capital Group and Silver Creek
Capital Partners presented a $300 million takeover, which was
rejected by the company's board earlier this month.
Shannon said he had no doubt Charney and Chad Hagan of Hagan
Capital genuinely wanted a chance to bid for American Apparel.
However, the judge said the company is not obligated to put
itself up for sale when it has a bankruptcy exit plan that has
been approved by all classes of creditors.
Charney told Reuters he was disappointed in the legal
decision, but did not expect to appeal because he could not
afford to post the bond that likely would be required.
Charney, a major stockholder, called the outcome a "sad
indictment" of the process because it allowed the board to use
the company's resources to "achieve their goal of extinguishing
the company's shareholders."
Shannon's decision followed a two-day trial last week. It
featured animated testimony from Charney, who seemed to relish
his story of founding the company as a Montreal teenager and
expanding it into a publicly traded corporation. He still seemed
incredulous over what he called the "blackmail" that led to his
departure.
In the end, Charney's testimony may have been too much of
what the judge called "free associating." American Apparel's
lawyers did not even bother to cross-examine him.
Charney was fired in 2014 for allegedly misusing company
funds and failing to stop a subordinate from defaming former
employees. He has denied the allegations.
(Reporting by Tom Hals; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul
Simao)