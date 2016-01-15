UPDATE 2-American Apparel rejects takeover bid - source

(Adds comment from Hagan Capital)
By Aurindom Mukherjee
Jan 14 Bankrupt teen apparel retailer American
Apparel Inc's board has rejected the latest takeover
offer involving the company's controversial founder, Dov
Charney, a source told Reuters.
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles-based company received a
$300 million bid from a group of investors who are backing the
return of Dov Charney.
Hagan Capital Group and Silver Creek Capital Partners said
their proposal included $90 million of new equity and a $40
million term loan, and backs a business plan from Charney, who
was fired as chief executive in December 2014.
American Apparel is open to a revised offer from the funds,
the source said. (bloom.bg/1lbRGeX)
Bloomberg reported the news first on Thursday.
Chad Hagan from the Hagan Capital Group said they are
confident that American Apparel will accept their "superior
business model that centers on long term value, ethical
management and preserving American manufacturing jobs".
Silver Creek Capital Partners were not immediately available
for comment. Representatives of Dov Charney declined to comment.
American Apparel, which has not been profitable since 2009,
filed for bankruptcy in October, joining a list other
teen-focused retailers including Wet Seal and Body Central Corp
that have struggled with changing tastes.
Charney founded American Apparel in 1989, but was fired in
December for allegedly misusing company funds and failing to
stop a subordinate from defaming former employees. He has denied
the allegations.
