Investor group offers to buy American Apparel for $300 mln

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 19
Jan 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 11 Hagan Capital Group and Silver Creek Capital Partners said they had jointly offered to acquire bankrupt retailer American Apparel Inc for $300 million.
The offer has the support of American Apparel's founder and former chief executive, Dov Charney, Hagan Capital and Silver Creek said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Jan 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems