Investor group offers to buy American Apparel for $300 mln

Jan 11 Hagan Capital Group and Silver Creek Capital Partners said they had jointly offered to acquire bankrupt retailer American Apparel Inc for $300 million.

The offer has the support of American Apparel's founder and former chief executive, Dov Charney, Hagan Capital and Silver Creek said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

