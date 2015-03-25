UPDATE 1-U.S. SEC probes American Apparel on matter related to ex-CEO

(Adds background on firing of CEO, byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
March 25 American Apparel Inc said in a
filing on Wednesday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has ordered an investigation into a potential legal
violation related to its founder and former Chief Executive
Officer Dov Charney.
The filing said the investigation is a non-public,
fact-finding inquiry into matters arising from the board
committee's review that formalized Charney's firing in December
2014.
The fashion retailer said it intends to cooperate fully with
the regulator in its investigation.
American Apparel originally suspended Charney in June for
allegedly misusing company funds and for failing to stop the
discrediting of a former employee who had accused him of sexual
harassment.
Charney's legal counsel have called the board's review of
his suitability to return as CEO "a complete sham."
The filing said American Apparel learned of the formal order
of investigation on Feb. 5, but it was not immediately clear
whether the probe related to Charney's conduct or to the board's
review of him.
The company declined to comment further on the
investigation.
American Apparel also reported Wednesday that in the fourth
quarter of 2014 it lost about $28 million and its net sales fell
about 9.2 percent. It also incurred $3.8 million
in legal and consulting fees in the quarter related to its
investigation into Charney.
