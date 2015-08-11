American Apparel says may not have enough funds for next 12 months

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 11 Struggling teen apparel retailer American Apparel Inc said it does not expect to have sufficient funds for the next 12 months and that it may not be able raise additional capital.
The company, which is being sued by founder and former CEO Dov Charney, said it could breach covenants related to a credit facility.
American Apparel said it was in talks with the lender -Capital One Business Credit Corp - to waive the non-compliance, but said there could be no guarantee of a waiver.
Failure to obtain a waiver could have an "adverse effect" on its financial condition, the company said. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.