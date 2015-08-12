UPDATE 2-American Apparel says may not have enough funds for next 12 months

(Adds preliminary Q2 results, details of lawsuits)
Aug 11 Loss-making teen apparel retailer
American Apparel Inc said on Tuesday it doesn't expect
to have sufficient funds to keep the business running for the
next 12 months, warning shareholders may lose some or all of
their investments and it may not be able to raise additional
capital.
American Apparel, which is being sued by founder and former
Chief Executive Dov Charney over claims of defamation and other
matters, said in a regulatory filing it could breach covenants
related to a credit facility with Capital One Business Credit
Corp.
The Los Angeles-based retailer, known for manufacturing its
products in the United States, has been posting losses for last
five years. During that period, its market value shrank to $90
million from $540 million - its stock has fallen nearly 80
percent this year alone to Tuesday's close of 20 cents.
On Tuesday it said it was in talks with Capital One to waive
non-compliance, but said there could be no guarantee of a
waiver. Failure to obtain a waiver could have an "adverse
effect" on its financial condition, the company said.
The company said it would not be able to file full
second-quarter results before the regulatory deadline due to the
potential covenant breach.
The company did, however, report preliminary estimates for
the second quarter ended June 30 in its filing. The company said
it expects second-quarter revenue to show a 17 percent drop to
$134 million compared with a year earlier.
Its net loss for the quarter is expected to be at $19
million, or about 11 cents per share, compared with $16 million,
or about 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
American Apparel launched a restructuring plan in July that
involves slashing costs through job cuts and store closures.
The company is also trying to emerge from a showdown with
former CEO Charney, who was ousted last year for allegedly
misusing company funds and failing to stop a subordinate from
creating defamatory blog posts about former employees.
Earlier in July, American Apparel stakeholder Standard
General LP sued Charney for the first time, alleging he was yet
to fulfill promises made to the hedge fund and sought an
injunction to stop his "meritless" and "destructive actions"
against the firm.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Aurindom Mukherjee in
BENGALURU; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Kenneth Maxwell)