American Apparel adopts new stockholder rights plan

Dec 21 Struggling retailer American Apparel Inc
said it has adopted a new, one-year stockholder rights
plan with a 10 percent trigger.
"The board implemented the rights plan as an additional
means to ensure that all American Apparel stockholders are
treated fairly," the Los Angeles-based retailer said in a
statement late on Sunday.
Each right will entitle its holder to purchase, for $3.25
each, a number of shares of the company's common stock or
substantially equivalent securities having a market value of
twice such price, American Apparel said.
The company has been approached by private-equity firm
Irving Place Capital for a possible takeover, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources.
The retailer fired its Chief Executive Dov Charney last
week, ending a tenure racked with sexual assault allegations and
scandal.
In July, Charney increased his ownership of American Apparel
to about 43 percent through a loan from hedge fund Standard
General, although the fund controls his stake as collateral.
Standard General has placed several affiliates on the
retailer's board and has plotted a future for the struggling
company with or without Charney.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)