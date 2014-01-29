版本:
BRIEF-US appeals court rules against Greenberg's Starr Int'l over AIG bailout

Jan 29 American International Group Inc : * U.S. appeals court upholds dismissal of starr international lawsuit against

federal reserve bank of New York over American International Group Inc

bailout -- court ruling * 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals rules against starr, which is controlled by

ex-AIG chief maurice "hank" greenberg * 2nd circuit says federal interest in stabilizing U.S. economy by bailing out

AIG allows New York fed to prevail in lawsuit
