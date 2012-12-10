BRIEF-AIG to sell up to 90 percent of ILFC

Dec 9 American International Group Inc :
* Announces agreement to sell up to 90 percent of international
lease finance
corporation (ilfc)
* Says investor group of China aviation industrial fund and p3
investments ltd.
have agreed to acquire 80.1% of ilfc for $4.23 billion
* Says investor group has option to acquire an additional 9.9%
stake of ilfc
* Says investor group is expected to be expanded to include new
China life
insurance co. ltd. and an investment arm of icbc
international
* Says expects to record a non-operating loss of approximately
$4.4 billion
related to deal
* Says after deal ilfc will retain operational Independence and
continue to be
headquartered in Los Angeles
* Says will retain at least a 10% ownership stake in ilfc