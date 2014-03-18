American Century Investments founder Stowers dies at 90

March 18 American Century Investments founder
James Evans Stowers Jr. has died at 90 years old, the company
said on Tuesday.
Stowers, also known as a philanthropist, died on Monday
"from natural causes following a period of declining health,"
the Kansas City, Missouri, asset manager said in a press
release.
He remained a director of the company until the time of his
death. Stowers was well-known - by fund industry standards - for
advertisements that American Century ran in financial
publications noting his habit of eating a peanut butter sandwich
for lunch, to stress the company's humble roots.
After serving in the Army Air Corps during World War Two,
Stowers founded what became American Century in 1958 with
$100,000 from 24 investors. Years later, after he and his wife
Virginia were each treated for cancer, they created and funded
the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, which owns about 45
percent of American Century.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, with a 41
percent stake purchased in 2011 for $848 million, is American
Century's second-largest owner.
American Century has $141 billion under management and
roughly 1,300 employees worldwide.