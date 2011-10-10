American Eagle, pilots union talks hit impasse-report

Oct 9 American Eagle and its pilots union have
hit an impasse in efforts to agree on a new contract before
Eagle is spun off from AMR Corp , also the parent of
American Airlines, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.
Last month, the union proposed contract and other changes
that would cut Eagle's costs if it is spun off and allow the
unit to retain more regional flying for American.
The talks stalled during negotiations on a counter-proposal
submitted by Eagle, the report said.
Union leaders "concluded after much deliberation that the
company's last counter-proposal was unworkable, specifically
with reference to the flexibility management was seeking" in
future amendments to terms for Eagle flying, Bloomberg reported,
citing a message from the union to its members yesterday.
"At this point, there are no further conversations scheduled
between ALPA and management."
A spokesman for American Eagle was not available for
comment.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni in New York; Editing by Anshuman
Daga)