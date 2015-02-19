版本:
American Express loses U.S. antitrust suit over merchant rules

NEW YORK Feb 19 The rules that American Express Co imposes on merchants to prevent them from steering customers to low-cost ways of paying are unlawful under a U.S. antitrust law, a federal judge ruled on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis of Brooklyn, who last year oversaw a trial in which the U.S. Justice Department and 17 states accused Amex of harming competition, said he would come up with a remedy at a later date.

(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
