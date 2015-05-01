UPDATE 2-American Express told it cannot enforce anti-steering rules against merchants

(Adds U.S. Justice Department reaction, paragraph 7)
NEW YORK, April 30 Merchants unhappy with the
fees American Express Co charges them may steer
customers toward less expensive cards without fearing
retaliation from the credit card company, a federal judge ruled
on Thursday.
Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn federal court said
American Express may not stop restaurants and stores, for
instance, from offering discounts, rebates or other incentives
for using lower-fee cards. Merchants may also tell customers
about the relative costs of using particular cards, the judge
ruled.
Garaufis ruled in February that American Express' rules for
merchants against such activity, known as steering, "imposed
actual, concrete harms on competition in the credit and charge
card network services market."
The February decision and the injunction issued on Thursday
represented victories for the U.S. government and 17 states.
They sued American Express in 2010, alleging it broke antitrust
law by forbidding merchants from urging consumers to use cards
with lower "swipe fees." These are charges that must be paid by
a merchant for accepting a credit card payment.
The U.S. Justice Department settled with Visa Inc and
MasterCard Inc over the same practices in 2010. The
department argued that the companies' rules against allowing
merchants to steer customers toward the cheaper cards were
illegal under antitrust law.
Card companies charge merchants more than $50 billion a year
to process consumer transactions, the government said. Those
fees have also spurred years of litigation by the merchants
against the card companies.
"We are pleased that the court has ordered American Express
to eliminate its illegal anti-steering rules," the Justice
Department said in a statement, adding that merchants and
consumers would benefit.
American Express did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The case is U.S. v. American Express Co, U.S. District Court
for the Eastern District of New York, No. 10-4496.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and David Ingram in New
York; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Steve Orlofsky)