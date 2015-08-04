U.S. judge rejects class action settlement involving American Express

Fox News signs Brexit leader Nigel Farage as contributor
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
NEW YORK Aug 4 A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected a proposed class action settlement between American Express Co and merchants who sued the company over swipe fees, ruling that a lawyer for the merchants compromised the fairness of the agreement.
U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn, New York, ruled that lawyer Gary Friedman acted improperly by talking about the case and sharing confidential information with a friend who represented MasterCard Inc in a parallel class action against MasterCard and Visa Inc.
Garaufis ordered Friedman removed as co-lead counsel for the merchants and ordered a new round of written briefs to be filed in the case by Sept. 8.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BOSTON, Jan 20 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently disclosed an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a proxy voting error, which should help the Baltimore fund manager's results due to be reported next week.
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 Turboprop maker ATR has completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on Friday.